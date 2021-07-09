DerivaDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,060.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00007361 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $64.11 million and approximately $31,060.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00122941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00164118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,369.15 or 0.99967026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.87 or 0.00946276 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

