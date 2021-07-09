Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

