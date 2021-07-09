Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,041,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.24.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

