DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 3.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.71. 1,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.