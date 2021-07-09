DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 2% After Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) fell 2% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $437.78 and last traded at $438.03. 15,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 845,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.97.

Specifically, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,961 shares of company stock worth $27,282,556 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

