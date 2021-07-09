dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $1.05 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00903151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005158 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,326,792 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

