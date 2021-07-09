DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. 1,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,751. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

