Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 57,415 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIA. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £107.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 308.54.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

