Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.41% of Diana Shipping worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Diana Shipping Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

