Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 444,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

