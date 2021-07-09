DiFy.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $613,806.00 (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $204.48 or 0.00610121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $613,806.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.41 or 0.00911301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005250 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

