DIGG Price Hits $33,017.57 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, DIGG has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $33,017.57 or 0.97926820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $9.79 million and $21,524.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00117659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00163287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.41 or 1.00094412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00950460 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 297 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

