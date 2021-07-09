Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,454,627 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 239.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 93,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $114,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

