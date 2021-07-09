Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $154.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

