DigitalNote Trading Down 33.3% This Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.56 million and $8,635.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.85 or 0.00632632 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 113.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,048,746,438 coins and its circulating supply is 4,902,572,055 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.