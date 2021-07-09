Digiwage (WAGE) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $47,873.35 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

