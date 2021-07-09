Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,291.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00135238 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 179.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

