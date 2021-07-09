Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.48% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $115,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 282,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $24,027,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE CADE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

