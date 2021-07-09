Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.54% of National Retail Properties worth $118,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.