Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of Lamar Advertising worth $117,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.78 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $107.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

