Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.65 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of CyrusOne worth $116,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $914,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 18.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,215,000 after acquiring an additional 106,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,520,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.