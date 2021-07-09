Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $118.03 Million Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,633,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.54% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $118,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

BXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.