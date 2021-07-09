Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,769 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.48% of ITT worth $115,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of ITT opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

