Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,268 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Diageo worth $115,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $21,231,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $189.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

