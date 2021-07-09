Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 57,099 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.91% of Arcosa worth $122,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NYSE ACA opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

