Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,891 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 109,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.00% of Provident Financial Services worth $121,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.