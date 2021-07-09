Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 291,563 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of East West Bancorp worth $119,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

