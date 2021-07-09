Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 78,122 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $118,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.67.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In related news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

