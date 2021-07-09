Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,480 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.63% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $115,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

