Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Entegris worth $117,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $11,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,039,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,084 shares of company stock valued at $27,840,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

