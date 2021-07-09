Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.55% of SPX FLOW worth $121,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

