disBalancer (DDOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $216,323.00

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $216,323.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00121262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00165315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.44 or 0.99933099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.77 or 0.00953895 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,230 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

