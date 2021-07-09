Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 391.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $13.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

