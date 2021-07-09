Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

DFS stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after purchasing an additional 115,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

