Ditto Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ditto has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $592.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00120327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00164787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,754.63 or 1.00129852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00946316 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

