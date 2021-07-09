Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $133.36

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.36 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 135.70 ($1.77). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.76), with a volume of 1,256,211 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 135 ($1.76).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.36. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

About Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.