dKargo (DKA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.32 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $115.08 million and $38.32 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00055490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $310.72 or 0.00925741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005199 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,165,691,666 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars.

