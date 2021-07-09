DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Get DLocal alerts:

NASDAQ:DLO traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. 17,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,824. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.