DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Up 9.6%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s share price was up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.77. Approximately 5,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Several analysts recently commented on DLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

