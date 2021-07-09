DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0291

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $240,876.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00116875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00162369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.50 or 0.99745359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00933589 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.