Dock (DOCK) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.72 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Dock has a market capitalization of $52.19 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00098587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00903332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.