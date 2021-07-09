Doctors Coin Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $174.71 million and $4.41 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 121.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

