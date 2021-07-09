DODO Market Capitalization Tops $111.53 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 9th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC on popular exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $111.53 million and approximately $48.43 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.13 or 0.00886641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005275 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.