Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 803.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.41% of Dollar General worth $198,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Dollar General by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

