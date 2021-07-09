Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lifted by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 104.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 7.1% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $28,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

DG stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.96. 6,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

