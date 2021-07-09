Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0071

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $852,089.94 and approximately $188,624.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00163491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,982.24 or 1.00090792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.07 or 0.00948629 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

