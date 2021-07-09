Dora Factory Price Tops $6.63 on Major Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $6.63 or 0.00019504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and $7.19 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00909752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005208 BTC.

About Dora Factory

DORA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars.

