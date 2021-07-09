Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stake Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.20% of Dorian LPG worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

