Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of Dorman Products worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

