Douglas J. Milanes Sells 12,385 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

